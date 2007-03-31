Just a few words before they go...

The final words of most famous historical figures went unrecorded or if they have come down to us, always seem to express a noble or brave sentiment. Being a skeptical sort of person I’ve always had doubts about this and after a lot of extensive research I am pleased to present to you the actual last words of some history’s most notable people…
George Washington: “You know, it really is true that I cannot tell a lie…but I did ‘choke the chicken’ every chance I could.”
Napoleon Bonaparte: “ They have finally managed to stop me, but at least I die knowing that the world will forever live in fear of French military might!”
Galileo Galilei: “Of all the wondrous discoveries I have made with my telescope, the most amazing of all is just how many women in this city get dressed with their window curtains wide open.”
John Wilkes Booth: “Huh…Lincoln? You mean that wasn’t the critic from the Times who wrote that I have ‘the stage presence of a bowl of oatmeal’? Oh, crap…”
Babe Ruth: “So many hookers…so little time.”
Christopher Columbus: “ The Niña, Pinta and Santa Maria…I mean, could the names of those ships be any gayer?”
Sigmund Freud: “Psychiatry, bah…I should have been a foot doctor like my momma wanted me to.”
Davy Crockett: “Seriously…if you guys bury me in this stupid hat, I swear to God I will come back and haunt you.”
Julius Caesar: “"You too, Brutus? You punk ass bitch!”
Alexander the Great: “Of course I’m dying young, you try living with the stress of being called the ‘Great’…thanks a lot mom and dad!”
Joan of Arc: “Do you smell smoke?”
William Shakespeare: “ Alas, ‘tis the hour of my death and verily I say to thee
How I devoutly wish that it was thou instead of me!”
Good old Willie…a poet to the bitter end.
Listed on humor-blogs.com
17 comments:
The Joan of Arc one was just wrong!
Hitler: Hey. Cyanide tastes like coconut pie!
Jaesoreal- you're right, I put it as far down on the list as I could...but I just couldn't resist.
Foodaddy- you know, I probably should have come up with a separate list for history's biggest villains.
Caesar... LOL!
Very funny.
Who knew Galileo was such a perv?
Sher- Thank ye kindly!
Diesel- Now, I'm sure it was all in the interest of science...or something.
You forgot one.
Bubba Johnson: "Hold my beer, watch this."
Skul
Drive-By - Come and play in my caption contest. And post something new already.
This is such a brilliant post!!Lolz...very witty!!
How about Nelson Rockefeller?
I bet when he said "Oh God I'm coming "
he didnt think God was taking him literally!
[u][b]Xrumer[/b][/u]
[b]Xrumer SEO Professionals
As Xrumer experts, we from been using [url=http://www.xrumer-seo.com]Xrumer[/url] fitted a wish leisure now and recollect how to harness the titanic power of Xrumer and go off it into a Bills machine.
We also provender the cheapest prices on the market. Many competitors will expect 2x or square 3x and a end of the term 5x what we pervade you. But we maintain in providing gigantic accommodation at a small affordable rate. The whole something of purchasing Xrumer blasts is because it is a cheaper variant to buying Xrumer. So we plan to abide by that mental activity in recollection and yield you with the cheapest censure possible.
Not solitary do we be suffering with the most successfully prices but our turnaround in the good old days b simultaneously payment your Xrumer posting is super fast. We compel have your posting done ahead of you know it.
We also cater you with a full log of affluent posts on different forums. So that you can catch a glimpse of for yourself the power of Xrumer and how we be struck by harnessed it to benefit your site.[/b]
[b]Search Engine Optimization
Using Xrumer you can think to distinguish thousands upon thousands of backlinks in behalf of your site. Scads of the forums that your Install you force be posted on have great PageRank. Having your association on these sites can categorically serve strengthen up some crown quality recoil from links and genuinely riding-boot your Alexa Rating and Google PageRank rating owing to the roof.
This is making your instal more and more popular. And with this increase in celebrity as well as PageRank you can keep in view to lead your site definitely rank expensive in those Search Locomotive Results.
Above
The amount of conveyance that can be obtained nearby harnessing the power of Xrumer is enormous. You are publishing your situation to tens of thousands of forums. With our higher packages you may regular be publishing your locale to HUNDREDS of THOUSANDS of forums. Visualize 1 post on a in demand forum disposition inveterately rig out 1000 or so views, with say 100 of those people visiting your site. At once imagine tens of thousands of posts on celebrated forums all getting 1000 views each. Your shipping liking withdraw through the roof.
These are all targeted visitors that are interested or curious in the matter of your site. Assume how divers sales or leads you can succeed in with this great loads of targeted visitors. You are line for line stumbling upon a goldmine ready to be picked and profited from.
Remember, Transport is Money.
[/b]
GO YOUR CHEAP DEFAME TODAY:
http://www.xrumer-seo.com
[B]NZBsRus.com[/B]
Dont Bother With Crawling Downloads With NZB Files You Can Instantly Search Movies, Games, MP3 Albums, Software and Download Them at Dashing Speeds
[URL=http://www.nzbsrus.com][B]Newsgroup Search[/B][/URL]
[B]NZBsRus.com[/B]
Dismiss Laggin Downloads Using NZB Files You Can Quickly Find High Quality Movies, Games, MP3s, Software and Download Them @ Alarming Speeds
[URL=http://www.nzbsrus.com][B]Usenet[/B][/URL]
Infatuation casinos? enquiry this late-model [url=http://www.realcazinoz.com]casino[/url] conductor and report displeasing up online casino games like slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat and more at www.realcazinoz.com .
you can also retard our most recent [url=http://freecasinogames2010.webs.com]casino[/url] manage at http://freecasinogames2010.webs.com and attainment more than chairwoman constrictive dough !
another late-model [url=http://www.ttittancasino.com]casino spiele[/url] chain of events is www.ttittancasino.com , because german gamblers, effect as a be revealed via manumitted online casino bonus.
Enquire close to Our Dastardly Prices at www.Pharmashack.com, The Leading [b][url=http://www.pharmashack.com]Online Chemist's [/url][/b] To [url=http://www.pharmashack.com]Buy Viagra[/url] Online ! You Can also Espy Flamboyant Deals When You [url=http://www.pharmashack.com/en/item/cialis.html]Buy Cialis[/url] and When You You [url=http://www.pharmashack.com/en/item/levitra.html]Buy Levitra[/url] Online. We Also Be subjected to a Signal Generic [url=http://www.pharmashack.com/en/item/phentermine.html]Phentermine[/url] In shore up of Your Regimen ! We Hawk M‚row quality [url=http://www.pharmashack.com/en/item/viagra.html]Viagra[/url] and Also [url=http://www.pharmashack.com/en/item/generic_viagra.html]Generic Viagra[/url] !
Someone deleted a variety of links from yourfilehost and netload servers.
From now, we will use www.tinyurlalternative.com as our main [url=http://www.tinyurlalternative.com]url shortener[/url], so every url will be there and visible for everyone.
You can choose from many great [url=http://kfc.ms]short url[/url] address like:
kfc.ms easysharelink.info jumpme.info megauploadlink.info megavideolink.info mygamelink.info myrapidsharelink.info mytorrentlink.info myurlshortener.com mywarezlink.info urlredirect.info urlshrinker.info weblinkshortener.com youtubelink.info and many others.
They have above 60 different available domains and the [url=http://myurlshortener.com]url shortener[/url] service work well for free without any registration needed.
So we assume it is good notion and propose you to use [url=http://urlredirect.info]url redirect[/url] service too!
Thank you.
I'm new around here, seems like a cool place though. I'll be around a bit, more of a lurker than a poster though :)
[url=http://acai-berries-and-weight-loss.wetpaint.com]Acai Berry[/url]
Acai Berries
Acai Berry
http://acai-berries-and-weight-loss.wetpaint.com
Acai Berry
Post a Comment