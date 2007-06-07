Thursday, June 07, 2007

Central Snark...

Hey, if you're looking for me I'm guest posting over at CENTRAL SNARK. A great blog run by some very nice people, so come on over and read about Mother Nature's kinky side.
neva said...

you forgot to mention the fact that your post is HILARIOUS, TDB!! and by "hilarious" i mean "spit out your coffee/tea/soda on the screen-cuz-it's-laugh-out-loud funny"! but that's okay, we'll do it for you! oh wait, we already did... ; )

THANK YOU for such a wonderful contribution, my friend -- hope it's the first of many! : )

12:14 PM
The Drive-by Blogger said...

You are more than welcome neva!

9:25 PM
Jenna Howard said...

You did a superb job, Sir. I'm never going to look at spiders and bees the same way ever again. Well done.

1:52 AM
The Drive-by Blogger said...

Jenna Howard- Thanks Jenna, I was a little uncertain of the post at first, but I know you're over at Central Snark a lot, so if you and Neva liked it that's good enough for me.

10:07 PM

