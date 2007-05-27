And now a word from our sponsors...

As you might have guessed, the costs of maintaining a blog like this one are enormous…ok, so they’re also imaginary, but in my mind they are still enormous.
To help defray these expenses, it has become necessary to seek out corporate sponsorship and while I haven’t heard back yet from any of the Fortune 500 companies I’ve contacted, a couple of small but forward looking businesses have stepped into the breech. I hope you will patronize them whenever you can…
*I’ve been asked by the management of the Magic Fingers Massage Parlor to clarify that the “senior” discount mentioned applies only to patrons who receive a massage from Madge, who at 86 years young is their “senior” masseuse. They apologize for any confusion.
14 comments:
OK, how does one display spit/beer splattered on a keyboard in a blog comment??
Skul
"Pork flavored meat type products" - Oh yeah, I'm running out to get some right this instant - Not!
Skul- yet another useful emoticon someone needs to come up with.
Theresa - I told Pierre that part of the ad should be in very tiny lettering.
Say what you will about Madge, but she gets the job done.
the Madge comment was so good -- I just can't even come up with a smart-ass comment I'm laughing too hard.
What a rip-off! The place where I get massages, they feed you pork-flavored products during the massage. One-stop shopping, my friend!
Faux pork. I like that. Can you buy it in powder? That'd be good on toast.
I whole-heartedly endorse your new advertising.
Also, I can personally vouch for Madge's 'magic fingers'. She made one of them disappear while massaging my lordly form.
Wait... I thought Clarence was their senior masseuse (or is that masseuer)? Clarence does work there, right? Right?!
Wait a minute! I thought my SPAM was the only Pork flavored meat "type" product. I feel so used....of course not as used as the victim of Clarence.
once again, you have struck my fancy with this one. too funny.
Joel Bezaire- Yes...bless her palsied little hands.
Dan- Hey, I can't afford those upscale joints.
Paul "FooDaddy" Brand- Faux pork powder? Could be an idea whose time has come.
Lord Likely- Thank you sir...endorsed by the aristocracy, now I'm getting somewhere.
Diesel- Clarence has joined the noble organization "Masseuses Without Borders" and taken his magic fingers to the less fortunate nations of the world.
Andy D- Actually Spam has been occasionally found to contain tiny amounts of actual meat. Pierre would never let that happen.
meleah rebeccah- Thanks, please feel free to send your fancy here anytime.
Mmmm...pork flavored meat type products.
Only sponsors to offer endorsements on my blogs were hard wine companies and transvestite procedural doctors...not a good look for my political future.
