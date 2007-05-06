Helping others to help themselves...

While wandering around aimlessly through cyberspace I came across a site called wikiHow, which describes itself as “The How-To Manual That Anyone Can Write or Edit”.
Among other things, at this site you can learn how to camp out in the rain, live with an elderly person or celebrate Earthday. Now, I’ve no idea why anyone would want to do any of those things, but disseminating information of dubious value is right up my alley, so here’s a list of articles that I’m thinking about writing that will tell you how to:
Housebreak a badger
Polish your uvula
Perform an emergency appendectomy using only a steak knife and a pair of salad tongs
Have your in-laws declared “enemy combatants” and shipped off to Guantanamo Bay
Turn your child’s old chemistry set into a whiskey still
Harvest earwax for fun and profit
Covert that useless old collection of vinyl records into a lovely coffee table
Iron your clothes while still wearing them
Cure a bad case of crabs with Tabasco sauce and sawdust
Cook a Thanksgiving Day turkey with a car battery
Well, I guess I better get started on these articles…anyone know where I can find a badger?
Listed on humor-blogs.com
16 comments:
OK, I thought you were just funnin' us. There's some mighty fine info there. Milkin' squirrels fer fun and profit caught my attention. So did "possum, the other white meat". You dang Yanks couldn't organize a dog fight between two PO'd Pit bulls.
Skul
I didn't think you could cure crabs with Tabasco sauce! I usually use lighter fluid with the sawdust. (and light it of course).
Have any ideas for 3rd degree burns and caked on baking powder?
Please write about the earwax. Not that I have a problem with that or anything ~ahem~
Polish your uvula??? Hmmmmm...that sounds intriguing!
Hey, you be tagged by me!
Badger. I've got one for you. He lives across the street from me and is definitely in need of a polishing.
Anonymous- Hmmm...possum.
Zoning Out Again- Your method is a little too hardcore for me. Oh, and a belt sander should take care of that caked on baking powder.
Mz Jackson- Earwax it is then...will that be for fun or profit?
Kuanyin- Doh! I mean...No hablo inglés.
Lisa- Thanks, does FedEx have overnight badger delivery?
Have your in-laws declared “enemy combatants” and shipped off to Guantanamo Bay
If you could just focus on the WikiHow of the above, that'd be super.
I can cook a hot dog with a lantern battery. It's one of the few things I remember from 3rd grade.
Meghan - I figured that one might be popular...but I think the Department of Homeland Security may have beaten me to it.
Robin- Well, that's more than I can remember from 3rd grade...and several grades after.
It's all in the wikihow article "How to get a badger."
Can't wait for the one on "in-laws". I've been the "outlaw" for far too long!
Sorry it took so long to get over here. I've been camping in the rain with my grandma to celebrate Earth Day. You have no idea how difficult that is.
The appendectomy with the steak knife and salad tongs seems particularly useful. Sometimes, especially at family gatherings around the holidays, you really wouldn't want to create a disturbance by having to call 911.
I have a pile of earwax in storage and was wondering how I could turn it into some cold cash. Please tell me.
How about cooking an egg on top of the Intel CPU ?
Make a birds nest from cut toenails. ??
Good fun :-) and a great post!
Speedcat Hollydale
Post a Comment