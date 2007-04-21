Well, I'll be a monkey's...

Recently, I was completely surprised by an article that said that the chimpanzee that played “Cheetah” in the old Tarzan movies was still alive and had just turned 75 years old…75!
If you had asked me prior to this how long chimps usually live, I might have guessed 40 or 50 years, 60 at the absolute most, but not 75. Anyway, why would you be asking me…who am I, Jane Goodall?
Just think of all the things this geriatric simian has seen... World War Two, the moon landing and the Chia Pet. I wonder if he bores his grandchildren with stories about how tough things were when he was just a chimpling…chimpet? Whatever the hell you call a very young chimp. Or does he view the past through rose colored bifocals and go on and on about how much bigger and sweeter bananas were in his day.
Maybe someone should hire a pet psychic to “interview” him and find out if he has any great stories about the golden age of Hollywood, or if he has any response to those rumors about his alleged attraction to men in loincloths.
No…I suppose it would be best just to leave this elderly, hirsute thespian to his memories. I just hope that the people who give out the Oscars have taken note and are preparing some kind of lifetime achievement award or at least a star on that Hollywood walk of fame, I mean after all, they just gave one to Eric Estrada…Happy Birthday Cheetah!
5 comments:
In Germany Cheetah is very popular. He/She? tear off Johnny Weismueller's wig in a very popular tv-show in the seventies. It was bizarre.
Hi zep, I had no idea Cheetah was popular in Germany...then again, I had no idea that Weismueller wore a wig either.
Didn't know that...but it's the kind of info that makes me wonder.how.i....
It makes sense, though, if we're really related to chimps, then why wouldn't they have similar life expectancies?
Monkeys can be 75??? My monkey is definitely in trouble then! He just got locked up!
Hey, what do you have against Rosie O'Donnell? Oh, "elderly, hirsute thespian." Nevermind.
