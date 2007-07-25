Wednesday, July 25, 2007

AntisocialCommentary Release Party

I simply can’t tell you how many people have come up to me and asked if I knew where they could buy a funny book. Ok... it was just one person…one really old guy at a bus stop. At least, I think that’s what he said…he might have actually mumbled something about me standing on his foot, but my bus had arrived and I was off.

What was I talking about now? Oh right, books! It turns out I do know where to buy a funny book and it was written by our good friend and fellow blogger Diesel, over at Mattress Police.

It’s a collection of the best of his blog and bonus material you can only get with the book. According to Diesel, “AntisocialCommentary: From the Secret Files of the Mattress Police” will be published on August 15, but for a limited time you can pre-order a signed copy at a significantly discounted price.

So, hurry on down to Mattress Police and order yourself a copy. Then if some old geezer asks you where he can find a funny book, you can let him have it. The information, not the book…let him buy his own damn copy.
Diesel said...

Thanks for the shout-out, TDB!

2:46 AM
HollyGL said...

I'm on my way!!

12:47 PM
Lord Likely said...

I shall send my man-servant out for a copy.

8:41 AM
Paul "FooDaddy" Brand said...

Hey, alright Diesel! Good for him. I feel a kinship now, you see, because I did the same thing with the first year of The Blog of Stupid.

My reason? Crippling lameness.

1:42 PM
Diesel said...

Fortunately my lameness is more of the mildly debilitating sort.

11:27 PM
Debo Hobo said...

I would love to see what the sculptures look like

4:03 PM

