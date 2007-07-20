Friday, July 20, 2007
"He's a page right out of history"...
By now you’ve all probably seen those Geico commercials featuring those often offended cavemen and you’ve probably also heard the rumors that they will be getting their own TV show.
Well, while the world waits with baited breath for that epic television event, I’ve been lucky enough to snag an interview with the original Stone Age star, the one and only, Fred Flintstone…
TDB: Welcome Fred, and thanks for stopping by.
FF: Yabba Dabba…
TDB: Let me stop you right there Fred. I talked to some people at Hanna-Barbera, and it turns out you can’t use that phrase in any public forum.
FF: But that was my catch phrase…I came up with that!
TDB: Yeah, but your contract at the time gave them all rights to anything connected to the show, you know “intellectual property” and all that. It’s kind of technical, so don’t worry your little Stone Age head about it.
FF: Look, can we just get this over with? I’ve got to call my lawyer!
TDB: Ha ha, there’s the old hotheaded Fred we all remember. So Fred, as the first “caveman” to make it big on television, are you pleased by the success of your prehistoric brethren?
FF: Not really…let me set you straight on a couple of things blog-boy. First of all, I’m pretty sure those guys are Neanderthals, while I’m Cro-Magnon all the way baby! I didn’t even know there were any of those mouth breathers still around.
TDB: Well, we were all a little surprised by that. Some scientists say that there was a lot of interbreeding between the two groups…any truth to that?
FF: Yeah, there was some, but not me. Personally, I find excessive body hair and large ridge brows a real turn off, but Barney Rubble didn’t seem to mind it. Of course, you could say that old Barney never met a species he didn’t “like”…if you know what I mean.
TDB: I think I do…and thanks for burning that image into my brain.
FF: Anyway, another thing that’s different about these guys is that they all seem to be college educated, white-collar types and they’re always having some kind of hissy fit. On our show we were blue-collar guys who wanted nothing more out of life than to come home after a hard days work, bang the wife and then go bowling…it was beautiful.
TDB: Well, especially when you’ve got a wife that looks like Wilma, eh? Now that I think about it, you’re one in a long series of TV husbands who benefited from what I call the “Ralph Kramden” factor. You know, loud, obnoxious fat guys with inexplicably hot wives. First there was Jackie Gleason, then you and now there are guys like Jim Belushi and Kevin James…it’s really kind of bizarre.
FF: (awkward pause) How would you like a knuckle sandwich, pal?!
TDB: Easy there big guy, watch your blood pressure. Why don’t you fill us in on the rest of the cast. How are they?
FF: Dead, mostly. Barney was the fist to go, but at least they named an entire wing after him at the Bedrock VD Clinic and Research Facility. Betty died next after years of working as a conservationist. With her it was always, save the Mastodon, save the Saber Toothed tiger or save the Dodo. Crazy broad…never could pick a winner.
Wilma is a widow living in Florida, where she puts on a weekly burlesque show at the Old Soldiers Home.
TDB: And the kids on the show?
FF: Well, Pebbles grew up and married the head of some cult and was never heard from again. Bamm-Bamm fell into a life of crime, killed someone and was sent to the gas chamber.
TDB: You had the gas chamber way back then?
FF: Yeah, he was put into a windowless room with a Wooly Mammoth that had been fed nothing but beans and cabbages for a week…
TDB: I should have seen that coming. Fred…it’s been great talking to you, any final thoughts?
FF: Yeah…Yabba Dabba...
TDB: FRED!!
9 comments:
I knew that Bam-Bam was no good. Bastard deserved what he got. I pity the poor prison guards who had to wheel out his corpse though.
I'm surprised Pebbles didn't wind up a crack whore but that's just me I suppose.
I always thought there was something a little ...not right about Barney. I mean, he kept stealing glances with Dino from across the room.
Diesel- I blame his poor language skills...I mean all the dude could say was "bam-bam".
Jenna Howard- Cult member, crack whore...six of one, half a dozen of the other.
HollyGL- You have to give the devil his due...he was a cheerful little bastard.
Pebbles married the leader of some cult?
She must have been 'stoned'.
Pebbles? Stoned? Oh, please yourselves.
Gas chamber! ha. Pebbles stoned! ha-ha. nice post.
Beans sure are weird!
We actually don't see why there is all that hipe about the "cavemen"...?
What makes them any different than other man? They sure look the same to us. And especially at night, because at night all humans are grey, right?
Ya know what always bothered me about the Flintstones? They were just like the Jetsons. That way past and way future thing confused me. Like the rumors about the Pyramids being built by aliens.
Hmm, where was I going with this? Don't know.
I wonder if Pebbles grew up to be Paris or Lindsay.
I bet Pebbles made a lot of beds rock in bedrock when she turned 18 or whatever the legal age was!
