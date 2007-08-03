Au revoir, les enfants...

I think that’s French for either “Goodbye Children” or “The reservoir is no place for elephants”. In any case, the point is that I’m going to be taking an extended break from blogging, to try and knock off some of the things on my ever growing to do list. Here are just the top five items:
1. Try to convince QVC that my “Origumi” sculptures (small animal figurines that I make from used chewing gum) could be the next big thing. Failing that, auctioning them off on eBay.
2. Finish writing my three volume, unauthorized biography of Orville Redenbacher, tentatively titled “Popcorn Merchant…Sex Machine”.
3. Find out why my coffee machine is making noises that sound like a cross between the wailing of damned souls and a Humpback whale passing a kidney stone and whether or not it just needs to be repaired or taken to an exorcist.
4. Paint a large mural honoring great tambourine players like Davy Jones and…uh…um…
5. Find someone who can name at least two other famous tambourine players.
As you might imagine, I’m anxious to get started, but before I go I’d like to thank HollyGL, Diesel, Jenna, Neva, Jaesoreal, Lord Likely, Paul "FooDaddy" Brand and BrentD for being regular readers of this here blog. If I may paraphrase an old Fleetwood Mac song…You make blogging fun.
TDB
Listed on humor-blogs.com
48 comments:
Whaddaya mean, whaddaya mean?! I just got here; you can't leave! Elephants in a reservoir! Too funny!
Good luck...and come back soon!!
You had better hurry back promptly, lest I set the hounds on your trail.
You have a bit of time, as I have yet to purchase any hounds.
Enjoy your break, sir!
Gene Clark of The Byrds
Patti Scialfa of the E Street Band
There's 2 famous tambourine players. You can come back now.
Except... now I want to devote a website to famous tambouring players...
Well, I'm going to miss you... Take care.
What the bloody hell man!
This better be a short hiatus. I'd have to beat your ass.
ps - have a nice break.
psx2 - keep it short!!
You are very talented! I suggest you write a book or something.
TDB,
I know about the conspiracy.
Hoffa, the government humor auditors, and even Celine Dion.
I am going to the authorities with everything. There's no need to go into hiding again.
Surely the world is big enough for all humor bloggers to coexist in envy and well-hidden resentment.
Then again maybe not.
Come back soon.
Well, I'm sorry to see you go, but at least you're leaving on a positive note, with this very funny post.
I know the feeling, as I've got one or 2 or 6 projects waiting for me as well. Sigh.
Oh, in case you didn't see this post, you've won a free copy of my book, Antisocial Commentary! Just go to my site and fill out the order form so I have your address (or send me an email).
Come back soon!
So it's hello and good bye...
We will miss you, we saw your little drive by car checking us out once in a while!
But we had NO idea that you are Ariel's Mom's brother... And she has chosen you as her nomss friend, what an honor!
Those things you want to do while taking a break from blogging - ah, they will not take you away long.
You'll be back. You'll see.
And we'll all be here, hahahahahaha!
See you again soon!
Karl
Cripes, I always arrive at the wrong time. Bye bye. I loved “The reservoir is no place for elephants”. I always thought it meant that, too.
MadMad just took the words out of my mouth! First time I parked here! I want more!
Bad news about the coffee maker. The sound it's emitting is the cry of the doomed soul of a whale passing a kidney stone crying out from the Abyss. Take it to Father Tunas at the Sea World Cathedral. He'll know what to do.
come back soon!
Hi,
good looking blog!
I want to invite you to new fashion, beauty & style forum:
http://www.fashion-forum.org/forum
Registration is instant and free..
Also, at forum you can promote your blog for free (just post your advertise at "Advertise Your Fashion Related Services & Products"..
http://www.fashion-forum.org
Enjoy....
Just wanted to say its not the same without you around. :(
i just hope THIS break doesn't last as long as the last one. oy... (that's right... i may not be FIRST on your "list", but by golly i was here a'fore any of those other kids!)
um... where was i? oh yeah... have a good break, and let me know how you make out with that Origumi. sounds like a real winner! ; )
you'll be missed, my friend, just as you were the last time you took off. (this doesn't have anything to do with the fact that i wanted you to write another post for the Snark, does it? aieeee!)
Loved the tambourine gag, TDBB! Good post.
I'm sure I speak for all of the people, regulars and floaters, who have enjoyed the flashbulb pop of brilliance your work brings to our mundane lives when I say that purple socks are only for the very confident man.
Good luck with the non-blogging life buddy! Hope to seeya back soon!
Alright, the joke is getting old. Get back here and post something before someone gets hurt.
It can't be me getting hurt though. I am still recovering from my spleenal bypass surgery.
And it can't be you, because then you might be too badly injured to write.
Okay, Diesel it is.
Just get back.
ok, it's been long enough!
There is a scary echo in the halls of the blogosphere due to your absence! That was gooood!
What! I am just getting back to blogging to find you are leaving us. So, just how long will this extended leave be...extended to, say, a couple of weeks, or are we talking about months of anxious fingernail biting while awaiting your return? I'm warning you, my fingernails are none too long to begin with (you wouldn't want me to end up with bloody nubs for fingers, would you?).
IfR54h Your blog is great. Articles is interesting!
ICamtO Nice Article.
Hello all!
Nice Article.
Nice Article.
Nice Article.
Please write anything else!
actually, that's brilliant. Thank you. I'm going to pass that on to a couple of people.
Nice Article.
Thanks to author.
iQ5yjq Good job!
Thanks to author.
Damn spammers. And spam damners.
How much longer, TDB?
Gostei muito desse post e seu blog é muito interessante, vou passar por aqui sempre =) Depois dá uma passada lá no meu site, que é sobre o CresceNet, espero que goste. O endereço dele é http://www.provedorcrescenet.com . Um abraço.
Well, I was feeling nostalgic, so I stopped by just to see if perhaps you had returned, and I see that, sadly, the answer is no. I hope you are well, TDB. We miss you. :(
Hello. This post is likeable, and your blog is very interesting, congratulations :-). I will add in my blogroll =). If possible gives a last there on my blog, it is about the TV Digital, I hope you enjoy. The address is http://tv-digital-brasil.blogspot.com. A hug.
Hello I just entered before I have to leave to the airport, it's been very nice to meet you, if you want here is the site I told you about where I type some stuff and make good money (I work from home): here it is
Here are just the top five items:
Stevi Nicks, Bob Dylan with knee or foot.... Thanks for stopping by my blog.
鴛鴦吧成人,免費視訊,交友戀愛小站,尼克成人,383成人,成人漫畫,八國聯軍成人,正妹視訊,一葉晴貼圖片區,免費交友,080視訊聊天室,成人圖片,a片貼圖,080視訊聊天室,豆豆聊天室13 15歲,情色貼圖,色聊天室,情色貼圖,免費視訊,情色漫畫,哈啦聊天室,丁字褲美女影片,正妹計時器,666成人光,成人視訊,104 貼圖區,85cc成人片觀看,視訊,視訊做愛,0204貼圖區,嘟嘟成人網,正妹相簿,只有貼圖片區,正妹桌面,38ga成人,正妹空姐寫真,美女交友,ccn正妹牆,正妹找樂子,台灣美女寫真貼圖區,
All I can help you with is the coffee maker. Run vinegar through it. Thats what I did with mine and it no longer takes 4 hours to brew crappy coffee.
學生妹一夜情學生妹開苞血淋淋學生妹安以宣完美視訊完美女人聊天室完全免費色情片完全免費18成人完美情人視訊聊天完美性交完美性愛技巧完美性愛完美女人兼職援完美女人sexygirl完美女人視訊交友vcd免費色情片ut影片網ut免費成人影片xxvideo影片xxx383美女寫真yahoo情色文學youtube影片分享youtube影片youtube做愛影片youtube免費成人片youtube色性影片區youtube色性圖片區youtube成人影片分享yawusogoa片yam甜心寶貝貼影片裸體內衣秀裸體免費視訊聊天裸體做愛裸體女優圖裸體女圖片裸體女人的照片裸體性愛裸體影片欣賞裸體彩繪裸體巨乳正妹裸體巨乳裸體小女孩裸體寫真影片裸體寫真集圖裸體寫真集免費觀看
人必須心懷希望，才會活的快樂，日子才過得充實,有意義,有朝氣,有信心。........................................
人必須心懷希望，才會活的快樂，日子才過得充實,有意義,有朝氣,有信心。........................................
每個人生命中都可能遇到貴人，這些貴人不一定真的尊貴，他可能是陌生人，也可能是你的敵人。..................................................
オナニー
逆援助
SEX
フェラチオ
ソープ
逆援助
出張ホスト
手コキ
おっぱい
フェラチオ
中出し
セックス
デリヘル
包茎
逆援
性欲
Post a Comment